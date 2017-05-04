Teen Killed in Venango County Crash

A fatal crash in Venango County takes the life of a 16 year old male. It happened just after 1am Thursday on union street in Cornplanter Township.

He was among three other teenage passengers in a car driven by 18 year old Austin Cleaver of Rouseville.

State Police say the driver lost control, went off the road and hit a ditch. The drivers side roof was crushed into the back seat, killing the 16 year old. The others inside suffered injuries from the crash, which is still under investigation.