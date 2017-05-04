Erie Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty Charge in Dog Beating

The Erie man who badly beat a small Chihuahua Thursday pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.

Investigators say Kevin Deck beat his caregiver's dog cookie so bad it suffered fractured ribs and a swollen face and eyes last summer.

After the plea, Judge Stephanie Domitrovich immediately sentenced him to one year probation, a $200 fine, vet restitution of $1,500 and 50 hours of community service.

The judge also ordered Deck to undergo drug, alcohol and mental health treatment.

He is also not allowed to own an animal or be alone with one.