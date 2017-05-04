Career Fair Features 70 Businesses For Potential Job Seekers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Career Fair Features 70 Businesses For Potential Job Seekers

A career fair hosted by Career Link in Erie County brought out 70 potential employers to the Zem Zem Shrine Club. The first hour of the fair was dedicated to veterans finding employment, and from Noon to 4pm, Thursday, it was open to the general public.  

Ben Wilson, the Careerlink Workforce Division Manager says,"Employers gauge with individuals looking for jobs, looking for another opportunity, maybe to change their skill set. This is a great opportunity for employers to meet potential candidates for their jobs."


 

