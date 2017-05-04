Rain Continues... Potential for a Stronger T-Storm South and East on Friday

The thick overcast will remain overhead, and rain will fall overnight as temperatures slowly rise after an evening low of 47 degrees in Erie. Patchy fog may form in some spots.



Friday will be mostly cloudy and damp with scattered showers. Temperatures will recover to 60 degrees in Erie, which might provide enough instability for a rumble of thunder or two. Southeast of the City, readings should climb into the middle 60s, bringing potential for a stronger thunderstorm or two, there. Gusty wind and localized flooding would be the concern associated with the strongest thunderstorms.



Looking ahead, moisture will linger through the weekend, and by Sunday we should be cold enough for some wet snowflakes to mix in, from time to time. Any accumulations would remain very light and limited to the higher elevations.



A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the Pennsylvania and Ohio portion of Lake Erie through the rest of the week, until 4 PM Sunday. - Geoff Cornish