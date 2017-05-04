Trump calls reported testy call with Australian PM 'a big exaggeration'

US President Donald Trump tried to put to rest reports of tensions with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Thursday, saying their relationship is "fantastic" -- and calling reports of a heated phone call between the two in January "a big exaggeration."

Speaking to reporters before an event aboard the USS Intrepid, Trump said of Turnbull: "We get along great. We have a fantastic relationship, I love Australia, I always have."

When asked about a January call that reportedly got tense between the two world leaders, Trump said: "We had a great telephone call. You guys exaggerated that call. That was a big exaggeration. We're not babies. That was a little bit of fake news."

Turnbull agreed with Trump's assessment, saying, "That's exactly right."

The phone call, shortly after Trump took office, centered around a US-Australia agreement made under former President Barack Obama for the US to accept refugees from Australia. Many of them are from the countries affected by Trump's travel ban, which is being contested in court. Days later, Trump sent a tweet calling the agreement a "dumb deal."

Since then, the White House has worked to mend relations between the two countries. Trump sat near Turnbull at Thursday night's event and gave a speech that heavily lauded the strong relationship or "mateship" between the two countries, saying at one point, "our two nations were born as the rebellious children of the same parent."

During his speech, Trump brought the call up once more.

"We had a nice phone call right?" Trump said, addressing Turnbull. "Now the record is straight -- we had a very nice phone call."

Trump added that the call was "a little testy, but that's OK," ending that he's "very proud of that relationship."

Thursday's dinner was the first meeting between the two leaders since Trump took office.