Students Address Concerns to the Union City School Board

After a week of walk-outs and sit-ins, students from the Union City School District addressed the school board on questions they feel have not been answered.

"Our Superintendent didn't really answer questions like we had expected her too," said Julianna Menendez, a junior.

The school board came back defending their decisions over the recent academic and teacher cuts to their Social Studies department saying in a statement,

"The furlough of a Social Studies teacher is related to change in programming and drop of enrollment of courses over a period of time."

However, the Pennsylvania State Education Association told Erie News Now they are investigating the process by which the furlough was conducted.

“The Union City Area Education Association, with the support of PSEA, will be thoroughly investigating the process by which the furlough was conducted. If our investigation reveals any violation of the collective bargaining agreement or school code, the association will act to correct the violation.” - PSEA Representative Marcus Schlegel

"We're losing a teacher, and not only are we losing a teacher but we're also losing important classes. Classes that were 18 week classes condensing to nine week classes," said Allyson Jacquith, a senior.

The local representative from the Union City Area Education Association then addressed the board.

"I would like to take this opportunity to inform the Board that the Union City Area Education Association today [Thursday] filed a formal grievance protesting the administration's directive of Tuesday, May 2nd."- Wendy Mangol, President of the Union City Area Education Association

The directive forbid teachers from assigning extra credit work or permitting any makeup assignments or tests for any students with unexcused absence.

Although their questions were not directly addressed at the meeting, the students say after a long week, they feel they made a difference.

"I believe in what we're doing and a lot of the students are really standing up for something that makes a difference for everyone that's going to come through Union City in the future," said Olivia Blakeslee, a senior.

"My hopes is that we're recognized. My hopes is that they realize that we're not just kids," said Riley Cross, a senior.

A petition was also presented to the board with over 200 signatures from the community in response to the Social Studies department cuts. The students now hope the administration will pause and reconsider their plans.

"We want our core classes. We want our schedule, not necessarily customized but we want what we need to learn to prepare us for the real world," said Alexis Webster, a senior.

The Press Release from the Union City Area School District

Statement from the Union City Area Education Association