Waldameer Season Passes Selling Fast

This morning we're day dreaming about those warmer days on the horizon.

Fingers crossed that the summer weather will be here soon, but in the meantime there are some minor preparations you can make to ensure some fun in the sun, all season long.



Waldameer of course is an Erie staple when it comes to enjoying the long summer days.

But over the past few seasons there has been a spike in the popularity of season passes.

Waldameer president Steve Gorman says that since the park started selling passes back in 2010, their sales have increased every year.

The passes are in such high demand that Waldameer has increased the number of available passes by 2,000 each season.

So how do you go about getting one of these passes?

If you log on to Waldameer's website, you'll see the option to purchase, but you also may notice a warning.

There is a limited quantity available.

Gorman says that's because they don't want to overcrowd the park.

So just how fast so you have to act to get one of these, and they will give a warning once they get close.

But it's always better to be safe than sorry.

So head to Waldameer.com or visit the ticket office to secure yours today.

