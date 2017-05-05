Waldameer Season Passes Selling Fast - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Waldameer Season Passes Selling Fast

Posted: Updated:

This morning we're day dreaming about those warmer days on the horizon.

Fingers crossed that the summer weather will be here soon, but in the meantime there are some minor preparations you can make to ensure some fun in the sun, all season long.

Waldameer of course is an Erie staple when it comes to enjoying the long summer days.

But over the past few seasons there has been a spike in the popularity of season passes.

Waldameer president Steve Gorman says that since the park started selling passes back in 2010, their sales have increased every year.

The passes are in such high demand that Waldameer has increased the number of available passes by 2,000 each season.

So how do you go about getting one of these passes?

If you log on to Waldameer's website, you'll see the option to purchase, but you also may notice a warning.

There is a limited quantity available.

Gorman says that's because they don't want to overcrowd the park.

So just how fast so you have to act to get one of these, and they will give a warning once they get close.

But it's always better to be safe than sorry.

So head to Waldameer.com or visit the ticket office to secure yours today.
 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com