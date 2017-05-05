Man Found with 25 Bags of Heroin in His Car - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Found with 25 Bags of Heroin in His Car

Alexander Mercado Alexander Mercado

A Jamestown, New York man is now facing charges, after police find him with over two dozen bags of heroin in his car.

38-year-old Alexander Mercado is facing felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police arrested Mercado following a traffic stop around 8 p.m. Thursday, on North Main Street in Jamestown, New York.

During the stop, Mercado was caught with a suspended driver's license and 25 bags of heroin. He also wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Mercado now sits in Jamestown City Jail.

Anyone with information on the illegal sale or trafficking of narcotics in the Jamestown area, is asked to contact the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force's anonymous tip line, at 483-8477.

