Man Pleads Guilty in Theft of Thousands of Dollars from Crawford County Business

The North Carolina man arrested after investigators say he stole more than $58,000 in cash from a Crawford County business has entered a plea.

Russell Owens, 52, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to five charges of theft by unlawful taking.

Street Track 'n Trail in Vernon Township contacted investigators after they discovered Owens systematically wrote 59 checks from the business accounts and deposited them into his own personal bank account.

Troopers say he also did the same with one incoming check intended for the business.

It reportedly happened between April 2014 and September 2015.

Owens remains behind bars in the Crawford County Prison on $75,000 bond.

