Traffic Patterns to Change on Interchange Road Next Week - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Traffic Patterns to Change on Interchange Road Next Week

Posted: Updated:

Drivers are asked to watch for changing traffic patterns next week on Interchange Road in Millcreek.

Lanes restrictions will remain for eastbound and westbound traffic on the Interchange Road bridge over Instate 79, but traffic will be shifted from the outside lanes to the inside lanes in both directions, according to PennDOT.

Drivers will still be able to access the I-79 ramps.

A lane shift will also be required for the westbound lanes near Interchange Road and Pavilion Drive.

The changes are set to take effect Wednesday and Thursday depending on the weather.

PennDOT says drivers passing through the area should expect delays and traffic congestion.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com