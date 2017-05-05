Traffic Patterns to Change on Interchange Road Next Week

Drivers are asked to watch for changing traffic patterns next week on Interchange Road in Millcreek.

Lanes restrictions will remain for eastbound and westbound traffic on the Interchange Road bridge over Instate 79, but traffic will be shifted from the outside lanes to the inside lanes in both directions, according to PennDOT.

Drivers will still be able to access the I-79 ramps.

A lane shift will also be required for the westbound lanes near Interchange Road and Pavilion Drive.

The changes are set to take effect Wednesday and Thursday depending on the weather.

PennDOT says drivers passing through the area should expect delays and traffic congestion.