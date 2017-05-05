Improving Job Market for College Graduates - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Improving Job Market for College Graduates

Posted: Updated:

The local college graduation season is getting underway this weekend, with both Penn State Behrend and Gannon University holding commencement ceremonies.

And this year, job prospects for graduates have improved.

A national study of employers show 80% of company leaders view the job market for graduates as good, or very good.

Locally, college administrators say job prospects are very strong in fields including engineering, health care, and teaching.

They say while some graduates still do not have a job lined up, most seniors have work or will head to graduate school.

Gannon University Vice President of Academic Affairs, Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D. said, "Our students are telling us they are finding jobs. Some in Erie, some in Pennsylvania, many in different parts of the country."

Penn State Behrend Senior Grace Waldfogle said, "All of my friends have a job after graduation which is pretty amazing. A lot of people are going to Erie Insurance, a couple are going to Microsoft and Apple. They are really excited."

Mercyhurst University, Edinboro University and Allegheny College will hold their commencement ceremonies in the coming weeks.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com