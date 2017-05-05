Improving Job Market for College Graduates

The local college graduation season is getting underway this weekend, with both Penn State Behrend and Gannon University holding commencement ceremonies.

And this year, job prospects for graduates have improved.

A national study of employers show 80% of company leaders view the job market for graduates as good, or very good.

Locally, college administrators say job prospects are very strong in fields including engineering, health care, and teaching.

They say while some graduates still do not have a job lined up, most seniors have work or will head to graduate school.

Gannon University Vice President of Academic Affairs, Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D. said, "Our students are telling us they are finding jobs. Some in Erie, some in Pennsylvania, many in different parts of the country."

Penn State Behrend Senior Grace Waldfogle said, "All of my friends have a job after graduation which is pretty amazing. A lot of people are going to Erie Insurance, a couple are going to Microsoft and Apple. They are really excited."

Mercyhurst University, Edinboro University and Allegheny College will hold their commencement ceremonies in the coming weeks.