Erie Man Accused In Vicious Animal Attack in Court

The Erie man, accused in a brutal animal attack, made his way into court Friday.

A judge ruled the case against Kenneth Joint, 27, is moving forward.

Investigators say it was the most horrendous video they've ever seen.

And now, the man, allegedly behind the camera, is heading to trial.

Joint made his way into court for a preliminary hearing Friday afternoon.

He waived his right to the hearing, so no evidence was presented.

Some charges were dropped, but one felony charge of animal fighting and a misdemeanor count will move on to court.

Lisa Stiles, the Chief Investigating Officer in the cruelty division with the Humane Society of NWPA, filed the charges back in January.

That's when they say Joint encouraged his 2-year old Pit Bull, Kovu, to viciously attack a cat, killing it, all while capturing it on cell phone video, then sharing that video with friends, "It's terrifying to know what this poor cat went through, it's horrific to think how injured it was, and how much pain this cat was in from having him (Joint) sic his dog on this cat, because this dog did not do it by himself, this dog was encouraged to do it," said Stiles.

Also on Friday, Joint's attorney requested his hefty half a million dollar bond to be reduced, a request the judge denied, because Joint went on the run for two months, after the charges were filed.

The good news is that the Humane Society got custody of Kovu, and he is now up for adoption, and despite the violence he was encouraged to do, Stiles says he really is a good dog. "He is currently up for adoption, we kept him on the back burner for a little bit, we wanted to spend some time with him, get to know him a little bit better, we put him through a lot of training, our trainer at the Humane Society worked with him a lot, our staff has worked with him a lot, and he's just a great dog," said Stiles.