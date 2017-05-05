Rep. Sonney Plays Devil's Advocate in Erie's School District's Request for Millions

The Erie School District is preparing to officially ask the state, for $10 million to $15 million more per year, in its Basic Education Subsidy. The request will be part of the district's financial recovery plan. The district is currently experiencing a drastic budget shortfall that's expected to persist for several years. The new request comes after the state, already, has turned down the district's request for $31 million more per year.



It's up to the state legislature to decide of the Erie School District will get that yearly boost in its Basic Education Subsidy. Naturally, lawmakers who represent the city are all for it. So, Erie News Now asked a representative from outside the city.



Rep. Curt Sonney's legislative district covers many communities in Erie County, but not the City of Erie. It covers six school districts, but not the Erie School District. But, he says he will support the Erie District's request for additional state funding. Sonney also played devil's advocate when asked if his colleagues from around the state will be just as supportive.



Sonney says many lawmakers look only at numbers, not at people or their situations. He says those lawmakers will see that in 2014-2015, Erie got 55% of its revenue from the state and 34% from local sources. Compare that to Millcreek, he says, a district that gets only 29% from the state and 68% from local sources. Sonney says those types of lawmakers will find it hard to give Erie any more state money every year.



Sonney also said some lawmakers believe that if Erie's request for more funding is granted, other districts will be standing in line.



"I'm sure they'll be another school district right behind Erie next year, especially if they get funding. And they'll be another one behind those. So where does it end? It, very well, could set a precedent because this is a school district that's in watch. This is not a school district that is in receivership, which would be the worst level you could be in,"he said.



The Erie School District should learn more about how lawmakers from across the state feel about its request, when the Senate Education Committee holds a hearing next week at Central Tech High School.