Two Former PSU Fraternity Members From Erie County Charged In Connection to Death of Penn State Student

Erie News Now is following the story of 18 fraternity brothers from Penn State University, charged in the death of a fellow student.

The details of the investigation were released this Friday, months after the PSU student died. Two of the students charged are from Erie County.

It was in February, when Tim Piazza died, after falling down a long flight of stairs inside the Beta Theta Phi fraternity house. Prosecutors say Piazza consumed a lethal amount of alcohol before the fall. Now,18 fraternity members are charged in connection to his death, eight of them with manslaughter.

19 year old Joseph Sala of Erie, along with Parker Yochim of Waterford, face charges. The district attorney in the case, says fraternity members waited 40-minutes to call for help. some are accused of trying to cover up what happened. Piazza's father talked to the media on Friday, saying, "In honor of our son, we are committed to doing everything that we can to ensure that no other parents will have to go through the pain and grief we are currently experiencing."

Stacy Parks Miller, Centre County District Attorney, says "It's just, it's heartbreaking all around, there's no winners. We don't win by even charging these young men because the only win is for him to be alive."

Piazza's death, along with hazing, led to Penn State issuing various sanctions on Greek Life in March. That changed the rules for recruitment and the hosting of events with alcohol. Beta Theta Pi was also permanently banned from Penn State University .###

