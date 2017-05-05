State Police Investigate Copper Wire Theft In Crawford County

There's a warning out for people trying to get their hands on copper wiring to sell for money. It's after more than one person took off with the wiring from a substation in the Cochranton area, putting people who work at that substation, at risk.

The Northwestern Rural Electric Co-operative substations, like the one that was broken into, has keep out signs all around. Word is that the recent theft happened between April 1 - May 1 and that the thieves left with less than $100 worth of copper. Northwestern Rural Electric says the secure fencing are there to protect the public. State Police are investigating this Crawford County incident and so far, no one has been charged.