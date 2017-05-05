The Hats Are Back

The Kentucky Derby weekend began Friday with the Kentucky Oakes Race, many already watching in style.

"Every year you'll see the same big groups of people that come in, and it basically is a big celebration all day long," said Jennifer See, Director of Marketing for Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

The hats are a fashion icon during the Kentucky Derby, and Presque Isle Downs and Casino embraces the fun by holding their 11th Annual Kentucky Derby party at Brew Brothers, which kicks off their racing season.

"We have dinner, we have a Derby hat contest which is a lot of fun for people, and of course you can get a five dollar Mint Julep in the official glass," said See.

Those attending dress, to impress.

"We have seen some people that will create an entire scene on the top of their hat, of the actual racetrack," explained See.

But there will be plenty of traditional hats as well, some with flowers, tulle, or even more jazzed up.

Over at the Sassy Peacock, they've been helping people pick out their wardrobe for weeks.

"Typically with the ladies, most of them are wearing dresses, and of course hats, which is big. The gentleman are wearing slacks with sports coats, some suits, some are even wearing the tails, you'll see some of those," explained Bob Phillips, Assistant Manager at the Sassy Peacock.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby race is at 6:34 p.m. on Saturday.

Drive thru wagering at P.I. Downs will open in the lower parking lot from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Fancy Fillie Hat Contest begins at 5:00 p.m.at Brew Brothers, registration is at four o'clock.