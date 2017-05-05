Friday Night Feature: From Finance To A New Album, Greg Sorce Does It All

This week, our featured guest is Greg Sorce.

Sorce is most commonly known for his work as Principal, and Senior Finance Partner at HBKS Wealth Advisors, but what many don't know is Sorce is also a musician.

After years of causally playing and writing songs for friends and family, Sorce finally decided to make an album; now, he was made his second album, "Live Among the Trees.'

Sorce teamed up with Tony Grey at his studio in Edinboro. Grey is a European bassist, producer, and music educator who has recording studios in Newcastle, England, NYC, and Edinboro.

Other artists who helped Sorce make his latest album include songwriter, Dan Wilson of the rock band, Semisonic, and drummer Jake Slitcher, who is also from Semisonic. Wilson is known for working with other artists such as Adele, Katy Perry, the Dixie Chicks, and Taylor Swift.

"Live Among the Trees' exposes Sorce for who he is as an artist, a family man, a man of faith, and someone with a big heart who loves life and nature all around.

You can get the album on his website, and learn more on his Facebook page.