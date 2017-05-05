Gander Mountain Announces: All Stores Closing

According to the companies website, all Gander Mountain stores will be going out of business.

After 57 years of supplying out doors, camping, hunting and fishing needs, the company is closing all 126 locations.

The stores will be accepting gift cards until the 18th.

The liquidation sale includes all items.

The closest Gander Mountain in the area is located in Erie at the Millcreek Mall Complex on Interchange Rd.