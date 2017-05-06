Record Rainfall on Friday in Bradford... Flood Advisory Overnigh - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Record Rainfall on Friday in Bradford... Flood Advisory Overnight in Potter County

FORECAST: Occasional rain, drizzle and fog will continue from Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will fall to 43 degrees in Erie. Saturday will be chilly, breezy and damp with occasional rain, and temperatures will struggle to 47 degrees.

WEATHER ALERTS:
* A Flood Advisory has been issued for eastern Potter County, and this will continue until 4 AM Saturday morning.

* Small Craft Advisories will continue until 10 PM Sunday along the Pennsylvania and Ohio lakeshores.

RECORD RAINFALL:
* Bradford received 0.73" of rain on Friday. The previous wettest May 5th in McKean County was Cinco de Mayo of 1978, when 0.71" of rain fell at the Bradford Regional Airport.

TOP RAIN TOTALS SO FAR SINCE THURSDAY:
* East Springfield: 1.50"
* Erie: 1.32"
* Saegertown: 1.20"
* Dunkirk, NY (Airport): 1.13"
* Cambridge Springs: 1.10"
* Dunkirk, NY (City): 1.10"

FINALLY -- This has been my last night at WICU / WSEE. It has been an absolute pleasure being your Chief Meteorologist over the past 3 and a half years. Lilly Broadcasting has been a great family for us. 

I have accepted a position on AccuWeather's broadcast team at their headquarters in State College, PA. This allows us to move closer to family, and I'll be able to enjoy the evening hours at home with my wife and kids. Please feel free to look me up on Facebook, or on Twitter at @StormOfCorn. 

Thank you for looking to us for your weather information. There are lots of options out there, and we don't take your viewership for granted. - Geoff Cornish

