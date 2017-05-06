Restaurant Partially Collapses in Cochranton - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Restaurant Partially Collapses in Cochranton

A restaurant in Cochranton has partially collapsed, causing a gas leak.

Around 6:30 Saturday morning, crews responded to a roof caving in at the Old Mill restaurant on North Franklin Street in Cochranton.  The gas leak has been contained, and National Fuel, Penelec, and the Cochranton Borough water and sewer departments are working on removing the line.

Early reports say they believe this happened because water did not properly drain from the roof, causing the collapse.  Those same reports say when employees arrived this morning to open, they saw the roof all the way into the basement on the south end of the restaurant.  That area was the dining room, which would have opened a short time after the employees arrived.

An aerial truck from Vernon Central Fire Department was brought in to look inside from above.  Our crew on the scene says theyre putting it up because emergency officials believe the roof has shifted again, and could completely fall in.

At last check, employees were taking antiques and items out of the Old Mill to salvage anything they could.  North Franklin Street around the Old Mill is closed, and the building will most likely be torn down later today.

