City's Annual Tire and Electronic Recycling Day

Erie’s annual “spring cleanup” is over, so it was time for the annual tire and electronic drop off. Cars wrapped around East 18th and Holland Streets to take part in the annual event.

"A couple of years ago the state of Pennsylvania changed the law so that we can no longer dispose of electronics in the garbage because of the possible of other heavy metals and other contaminants,” says Sarah Galloway, Recycling Coordinator with the City of Erie.

So, if you put out your TV and received a notice that the city wouldn’t pick it up, this event was your free chance to get rid of your unwanted electronics.

Sarah explains if you missed this opportunity, “You can contact the Erie County Department, their recycling coordinator there also hosts events, but they're not free of charge.”

For city residents, dropping of these items is important. However, once the items leave Holland Street, that's the most environmentally important aspect of this event.

All of the tires are taken to a recycling company in New York, where the company properly disposes the tires. When it comes to electronics, they’re sorted out and taken to Sunnking Electronic Recycling. At that facility, the company takes the necessary steps to prevent any sort of contaminations.

"There is lead in the glass on a CRT or the big tube, older tube televisions and monitors. And we send those off, and they actually get melted down. And then the leaded glass is separated from the clean glass. Everything then is recycled accordingly,” says Cindy Jessop, Director of Community Outreach & Programs at Sunnking.

Cindy also explains that sometimes computer hard drives or copiers still have sensitive personal data in them. So, when you recycle those items properly, that information isn’t compromised.

If you have questions for Sunnking, click here.

For the county’s recycling page, click here.