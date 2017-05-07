McKean Man Killed in Truck Accident After Swerving to Miss Deer - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

McKean Man Killed in Truck Accident After Swerving to Miss Deer

Fatal accident on Fry Road Fatal accident on Fry Road

State police are investigating a deadly rollover accident in McKean Township Saturday afternoon. It happened shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Fry Road. State police say the driver, 54-year old Martin Huegel of McKean was heading south in his pickup truck when he swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway.  According to investigators, the driver's truck tires dropped into a deep ditch on the west side of the road, he traveled over 100 feet, hit a culvert pipe, spun around and rolled over.  The vehicle came to rest on its right side in a driveway at 9412 Fry Road.

Troopers say Huegel managed to climb out of his truck, but went into cardiac arrest while being evaluated inside a McKean Fire Department ambulance at the scene.  The victim was rushed to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center in traumatic arrest. He died of his injuries at the hospital. State police blocked off Fry Road between Shadduck and VanCamp Roads while they investigated.

