More Than 900 Gannon University Students Graduate

902 graduating Gannon University students gathered at Erie Insurance Arena Saturday to receive their diplomas.

At the university's spring commencement, it bestowed 55 doctoral degrees, nearly 400 masters, 448 bachelors and 18 associates degrees.

University president Keith Taylor says he is proud of the graduates and of the fact they represent 17 different nations.

Bishop Robert Lynch, a key leader in Gannon's Florida campus, served as commencement speaker. The Florida campus will see its first graduating class next year.

Bishop Lynch, who recently retired from the diocese, offered words of wisdom for the graduating class.

"Take care of things that you've received here, and take responsibility for more," said Bishop Lynch. "Take care of your faith. Take care of our environment, I'm going to speak a little bit about that, and take care of those that can't take care of themselves."

In winter and spring commencement, Gannon University awarded 1,200 degrees for the 2016 -17 academic year.