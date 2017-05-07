Fatal Accident in Conneaut Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fatal Accident in Conneaut Township

Posted: Updated:

Police are investigating a fatal accident in Conneaut Township.

At around 11:30p.m. last night, 41 year old Michael Rash of Conneaut Lake was driving south on Route 18.

Pennsylvania state police say he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the east side of the road, striking a utility pole and tree.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they had to extricate rash from the car.

Shortly after, he was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com