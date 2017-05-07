Police are investigating a fatal accident in Conneaut Township.

At around 11:30p.m. last night, 41 year old Michael Rash of Conneaut Lake was driving south on Route 18.

Pennsylvania state police say he lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the east side of the road, striking a utility pole and tree.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they had to extricate rash from the car.

Shortly after, he was pronounced dead by the deputy coroner.