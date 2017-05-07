Working K-9 to 5 on New Skills

When you think of working dogs sniffing for items, police K-9’s come to mind. At a workshop in Millcreek, non-police dogs were taught similar skills.

It’s called Nose Work. Owners instruct their dogs to find an oil scented item, and then let their owner know they’ve found it.

"Nose Work is good on many levels. You can train fearful dogs, because they will have a job to do, instead of being fearful and afraid of things. Dogs with confidence will do it even more so,” explains certified dog trainer, Natalie Duberow.

Natalie is hosting the workshop, so the dogs could possible receive a title for their Nose Work. She teaches owner how it works, and then has set ups so they can practically try what they’re being taught. The set ups are essentially a pre-test for receiving the title.

Even if that isn’t the goal for some dog owners, the learned behavior can make for a happy household.

"A dog that's busy is a good dog. It's not a dog that is getting into things, and causing trouble,” explains Benita Steffan, owner of 7 month old Chance.

This skill can be beneficial for owners, as well.

"It's very rewarding to watch the interaction you have with your dog. You start to read your dog and understand your dog better, so it's a little fellowship going on between you and your pet,” says Benita.

However, the focus of the training is on the pup, and Natalie explains they love this kind of interaction, "You learn how to read your dog, and the dog is very thrilled to spend time with you. That's basically what the dog is for, they want to be with you, and this is just another way of spending time with your dog."

