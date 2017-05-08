Rural Regional College Begins Classes

Majed Al-Jayashi, 18; Tyree Catledge, 22; and Shannon Lambert, 22, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and receiving stolen property.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle accident on Interstate 90 due to icy conditions.More >>
He was indicted Tuesday by a Grand Jury on eight charges related to the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti Suttley.More >>
It was reported at the Country Fair at 7495 Main Street around 1 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Erie News Now has learned the site of the former historic Riverside Inn in Cambridge Springs has been sold.More >>
Waldameer Amusement Park closed after Labor Day. But while the visitors are gone, work continues to prepare for next year.More >>
Penelec responded to the 1100 block of West 38th Street Friday morning.More >>
