Rural Regional College Begins Classes

Rural Regional College Begins Classes

While Erie County continues their study into starting a community college in the area, school is in session for another institutions community college today.

Erie News Now first told you about the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania back in December.  Theyre starting their first classes around Erie County for the summer semester.

Project executive of the RRC, Duane Vicini, tells Erie News Now there will be three locations, the Palumbo Center at Gannon University, Girard High School, and the Erie County Technical School.

Our news partners at GoErie.com explain that these classes will be taught during a limited summer semester, worth credits toward an associate degree with the RRC.  These classes will be taught via web cam.

As we reported before, the RRC is still hoping to have a full-fledged program up and running by the fall of this year.  When that does happen, some classes would be offered like a traditional community college, in a classroom with an instructor.  Other portions would be offered online, using teleconference technology, similar to distance learning.

