Sentencing for Darion Eady Postponed

A sentencing scheduled Monday morning for an Erie man convicted in the 2015 shooting death of a local teen has been postponed. It comes after a long police investigation, a murder trial, and a claim of juror misconduct.

It was the sentencing for 22-year-old Darion Eady.

Erie News Now is told Eady's sentencing was continued due to a medical emergency with the defense counsel.

Back in February, a jury found him guilty of third degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of 16-year old Elijah Jackson.

It happened during a shootout in the area of West 29th and Summit Streets in Erie. Jackson and another 16-year-old were killed.

Late last week, Judge Cunningham denied Eady's request for a new trial based on a claim of juror misconduct.

Eady faces a sentence of 20 to 40 years in jail.

A new date for his sentencing has not yet be set.

