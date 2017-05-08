Absentee Ballot Deadline is Tuesday - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Absentee Ballot Deadline is Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

If you plan to vote in the primary election, time is running out to request an absentee ballot.

Tuesday, May 9 is the last day to apply for a ballot.

Any voter who cannot make it to the polls because they will be out of the county or suffers from illness or physical disability is allowed to vote absentee.

You can print off an application here or stop by your county election office.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com