Erie Police to Participate in 'Click It or Ticket' Initiative

Erie Police are warning you to "Click It or Ticket."

The department will be participating in the nationwide campaign starting Monday, May 15.

State law requires drivers and passengers under 18 years old to buckle up. Children under the age of four must use an approved child safety seat.

Drivers and front seat passenger must also wear a seatbelt under Pennsylvania law.

Motorists stopped for a traffic violation can receive a second ticket and fine for not buckling up.

The special traffic enforcement initiative runs through June 4.

