Volunteers Stock Fish in Presque Isle Bay

It was a busy day for volunteers with the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie fishing group.

They stocked about 600 mature brown trout and about 200,000 tiny walleye into the waters of Presque Isle Bay.

The fish were scooped out of the Chestnut Street Hatchery , then loaded onto a boat for stocking in the bay.

The trout had been in the hatchery since last fall, getting acclimated to the bay water.

It is hoped that will keep them in the bay for local fishermen.

Experts say only 1-3% of the tiny walleye will live to maturity.

Still, they say it is worth the long hours of watching over the eggs that just hatched in the past few weeks.

