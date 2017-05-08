Farmers Hope for Drier, Warmer Weather - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Farmers Hope for Drier, Warmer Weather

Posted: Updated:

Local farmers are hoping for drier, warmer weather.

At Mason Farms in Lake City, the unseasonably cold weather has slowed down the growth of some crops, like beans.

But it has also put planting "on hold" in areas where the soil is now just too soggy.

Over the weekend, water completely flooded a four-and-a-half acre plot of sweet corn planted under plastic last month.

So crews had to bring in pumps to prevent the water from killing the corn.

John Mason of Mason Farms said, "It was doing real well. But we spent all day yesterday and Saturday pumping water off it because it had rained so much that water had nowhere to go. It was covering the corn with water, and we decided to try to get the water off of it."

Crews at Mason Farms will resume spring planting as soon as soggy soil dries out.

