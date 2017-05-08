Another Frosty Night - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Another Frosty Night

Posted: Updated:

Another cold night ahead! A Frost Advisory is posted for folks near the lake. For those living inland a Freeze Warning in effect for the second night in a row. Temperatures will range from the mid 30's near the lake to the mid 20's in the higher elevations. Protect tender vegetation and bring potted plants inside for the night.

