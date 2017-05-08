Rules For Political Campaign Signs May Change in Millcreek

Millcreek Township is ready to make changes to its ordinance dealing with political signs, and other types of signs. The action is in response to citizen complaints that are becoming more numerous this campaign season. The changes would have an impact, even on signs placed on private property.

The supervisors will introduce amendments to the township's Sign Ordinance tomorrow. If the amendments are eventually adopted, no signs would be allowed on roadside right of ways...zero within 12 feet of each side of the road. In residential areas, temporary signs would be limited to two per property, or four, if the property is five or more acres. The size of the signs would be limited to five square feet



The same rules apply for areas zoned commercial, except two of the four signs can exceed five square feet, if the property is five or more acres. The maximum height of any temporary sign, in residential or commercial, would be seven feet high.



The township's Sign Ordinance has been successfully challenged by political candidates before. The new ordinance may also see some resistance.

"We've actually looked throughout the State of Pennsylvania for other ordinances, whether they have been challenged in court, and passed the challenge. Or, what other municipalities have adopted that would be acceptable. There just aren't any. So we were kind of out there on our own, trying to draft a new ordinance that would pass muster, if challenged,"said Supervisor Brian McGrath.

The supervisors are still wrestling with the provision on how long a temporary, or political, sign can stay up. That amendment will be decided before the ordinance is introduced tomorrow morning. A final vote will be taken after a public hearing is held. The vote should be within 30 days after the date of the hearing.



