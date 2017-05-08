PSP Warn of Scam Involving Fire Safety Equipment

A scam that is making it's way around Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and New Jersey. It has to do with businesses falling victim to the inspection of fire safety equipment. Pennsylvania State Police says two p-a businesses were targeted by someone representing a fire prevention company, that did not exist. the suspect told employees he was there to inspect extinguishers and then provided a receipt of almost $200 for a cash payment, only.

State police say any requests to inspect those items should have someone providing proper identification, and if not, businesses have the right to refuse.

Millcreek's fire code inspector responded to the alert, and says township inspectors will always approach with a badge, photo ID and will never ask for payment on site. ##

