Erie Students Among Those Charged in Penn State Hazing Death - Students Did Not Use Amnesty Policy

Eight additional Penn State fraternity brothers will be arraigned Tuesday on charges stemming from the hazing death of student Timothy Piazza during a pledge event in February. Two of the defendants are from Erie County. Joseph Sala and Parker Yochim were arraigned last Friday, and are scheduled for their preliminary hearing on May 17.

Sala and Yochim are among 18 members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity facing charges. According to the Centre County district attorney, Piazza was made to run the gauntlet of drinking stations at a fraternity pledging event in February. With a blood alcohol level of .40, Piazza took a terrible fall down a long flight of stairs, but no one called 9-1-1 until the next morning, when it was too late. According to a grand jury indictment, at least one person at the party insisted the teen needed medical attention. Members of the fraternity chose other options for Piazza, choosing at one point to use a backpack to help prop the victim up on a couch, so he wouldn't roll off.

Erie News Now has learned that Penn State has a Responsible Action Protocol created in response to the University Park Undergraduate Association's campaign for a medical amnesty policy. It offers amnesty if students seek help for peers suffering from alcohol poisoning or related problems. Under the protocol students who act responsibly by notifying the appropriate authorities (calling 9-1-1, alerting a resident assistant or contacting police) typically would not face university discipline themselves for alcohol violations.

So why didn't the students call for help? Sadly the answer to that question will play out in court. We asked Dr. Fred Mirarchi, Director of Emergency Medicine at UPMC Hamot what the students should have done. "The number one thing to do is stop them, stop them from drinking, two--to essentially start to hydrate them, water, Gatorade and so on, just so you can start to decrease the alcohol levels in their bloodstream...and next is if you really think someone is at risk or suffering from the effects of it, is get them to an emergency room."