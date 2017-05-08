Erie News Now Jamison Hixenbaugh Receives Award for Investigativ - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie News Now Jamison Hixenbaugh Receives Award for Investigative Report

Some congratulations are in order for Jamison Hixenbaugh, from Erie News Now, who received an award this Monday, by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters. He received the "PAB" award in Hershey, PA, during a ceremony. Jamison won the "Outstanding Television Investigative Report" category. It was for a story called: "Erie News Now Investigates Constables Criminal Background Brought Into Question." Jamison was one of five people in that category. 

