"Fidget Spinners" Believed to be Distracting for Students

The fidget spinner, a little palm-sized toy that has become the craze in elementary and middle schools. They were originally marketed towards students with ADHD or Autism to help them focus in class. However, Bob Golick, the Director of Behavioral Analytics Services of the Achievement Center said there isn't concrete research that proves it's beneficial.

"I'm seriously not aware of any research that really supports these, everything I've seen has been kind of anecdotal," said Golick.

For many schools, these have become a distraction, causing them to be banned.

"As a teacher in front of a group of 25 or 30 children, if they're all engaged in some form of toy-play, they're probably not paying very much attention to you as a teacher," explained Golick.

Although they were marketed towards autistic students, they could be the most harmed.

"They enjoy watching things spin, they enjoy doing repetitive movements, and what that typically does it takes them away from us and our attempts to intervene with them, whether it's instructing them, or interacting socially with them, or whatever," he said.

These spinners could still be used in a positive way with autistic students, but only as a short-term reward for good behavior.

"So not providing them to the child all day long, but holding onto it, and when the child completes whatever the teacher wants them to do then has access to that thing for a few moments of free time to engage in that," suggested Golick.

Golick recommends if your child has a developing disability to seek counseling before allowing them to use the fidget spinners.