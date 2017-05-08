Rural Regional College of Northern Pa. hosts first classes in Erie County

Girard High School's library is now a college classroom. The school is one of three Erie County sites on Monday opening their doors as part of the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania.

"The basic mission of the RRC is affordable and accessible education leading to a career ladder," said Duane Vicini, the project's executive director.

It operates much like a community college, but isn't certified as a community college because of its funding structure, among other things, Vicini said. Students of all ages can work toward one of two associates degrees in interdisciplinary studies, or business management, with professors approved by Gannon University.

"We hire only masters-level, adjunct professors that come through the nine-county area," he said.

But there isn't an instructor in this classroom at Girard. That's because the RRC is geared toward distance learning for now, allowing students to attend class through a webcam, bringing a community college to areas without one.

This is just the beginning for the Rural Regional College in Erie County. Up to six different locations could be offering classes by next fall.

"Within a year, we'd like to be offering technical programs as well, at least in the certificate area," Vicini said.

Of the 81 students enrolled this summer, 28 are in Erie County. Unlike a traditional community college, the RRC receives two-thirds of its funding from the commonwealth and one third from students, requiring no local match from taxpayers.