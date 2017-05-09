Unattended Cooking Blamed for Erie Apartment Fire

Investigators say a fire that forced six people from their home early Tuesday morning in Erie is blamed on unattended cooking in a second floor apartment kitchen. This was around 4am at a building on west 30th Street and Elmwood Avenue.



Smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the home. The back porch was already destroyed before crews even started to fight the fire.

No one was injured, but two cats died and another was saved after it jumped out of a second floor window.

The red cross was called in to assist some of the residents with housing. Fire investigators say grease had boiled over on a stove and nearby cabinets caught fire as the flames spread. Inspectors say the owner of the building is not sure about the future of the fire-damaged building. ##