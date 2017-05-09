One Week after the Riverside Inn Fire

It has been a week since a fire destroyed the historic Riverside Inn, rocking the Cambridge Springs community. Since then, there has been some good news rising from the ashes.

Cambridge Springs Fire Department Chief Jeff Murdock tells Erie News Now the fire police officer that was injured the morning of the fire is doing well, and can’t wait to get well enough to go fishing.

Fire police officer Bob Repa was injured when he was attempting to turn a semi-truck around, away from the fire scene. While the semi was turning, Repa was pinned between the trailer and the guide rail. He then fell over the guide rail, down a hill, and into a creek, causing extensive damage to both his legs.

Chief Murdock says he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Repa was transported to Erie and underwent surgery on both his legs for 6 ½ hours.

Chief Murdock says Repa is in good spirits, and will leave HealthSouth Rehabilitation once casts can be put on both his legs.

The chief also wants to thank the community for all their support of the fire department since the initial call came in Tuesday morning.

Again, the fire devastated the Crawford County town, but it wasn't long until people were asking, “What can we do?”

Erie News Now reached out to the general manager of the hotel to see how they’re addressing that question.

Jeremy J. Ball says he’s set up a GoFundMe account in response to people wanting to help.

The goal, rebuild the Riverside Inn.

It was set up on Sunday, and quickly the money started flowing. In just a little over 24 hours, over $9,000 was raised.

Jeremy says the owners, the Halliday Family, did have insurance, but did give their blessing to start funding to re-build the historic hotel.

However, the GoFundMe page says it is no longer accepting donations.

Jeremy says if they don’t raise enough money to rebuild, all the money will be used toward setting up a scholarship at Cambridge Springs High School for anyone interested in pursuing a college major in music or art.

Jeremy also told us he’s been in frequent contact with the Halliday family, especially Marie.

“They’re holding up the best they can under these circumstances. Mrs. Halliday is probably the toughest woman you’ll ever meet. You know, she’s just worried about people from the Riverside and their jobs. And you know, she’s just worried about all of us as people. You know, she’s very, very tough, and very strong," he says.

Jeremy also says if you want to make a donation to the re-building efforts, but don’t have access to a computer, an account has been set up with the Meadville Erie Bank on Park Avenue.

Click here for the link to the GoFundMe account.