US Marshals Nab Erie Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

The Erie man, wanted for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a woman, is now in police custody.

Tuesday morning, members of the US Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force and Erie's SWAT team, nabbed Shuntrell Jones, 23, at a home in the 1100 block of east 26th street.

Jones had been wanted since April 26th, for 21 criminal charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

On April 25th, Erie police say he opened fire on a vehicle at 3rd and Liberty, shooting the 18-year old female driver, there was also a 4-month-old child inside the car. The child was not hurt.

The 18-year old victim went to the hospital for treatment of that gunshot wound.

Tuesday morning, Jones was awaiting arraignment at the Erie police station.