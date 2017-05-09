US Marshals Nab Erie Man Wanted for Attempted Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

US Marshals Nab Erie Man Wanted for Attempted Murder

Posted: Updated:
Shuntrell Jones Shuntrell Jones

The Erie man, wanted for attempted homicide for allegedly shooting a woman, is now in police custody.

Tuesday morning, members of the US Marshals Western PA Fugitive Task Force and Erie's SWAT team, nabbed Shuntrell Jones, 23, at a home in the 1100 block of east 26th street.

Jones had been wanted since April 26th, for 21 criminal charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

On April 25th, Erie police say he opened fire on a vehicle at 3rd and Liberty, shooting the 18-year old female driver, there was also a 4-month-old child inside the car. The child was not hurt.

The 18-year old victim went to the hospital for treatment of that gunshot wound.

Tuesday morning, Jones was awaiting arraignment at the Erie police station.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com