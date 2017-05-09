Pair Facing Drug Charges in Jamestown, NY - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pair Facing Drug Charges in Jamestown, NY

Two people are facing charges, after Jamestown, New York Police find them in an apartment with drugs and cash.

It happened around 1:45 Monday afternoon, at an apartment at 305 E. 5th St. in Jamestown, New York.

Police say they issued a search warrant for the apartment, where they found 18-year-old Mariah Snyder and 32-year-old Mark Maio inside.

The pair was reportedly found with meth, cocaine, marijuana, and cash.

Synder and Maio are both facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and using drug paraphernalia.

Both are currently sitting in the Jamestown City Jail, awaiting arraignment.

