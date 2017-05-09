Pair Facing Drug Charges in Jamestown, NY

Two people are facing charges, after Jamestown, New York Police find them in an apartment with drugs and cash.
It happened around 1:45 Monday afternoon, at an apartment at 305 E. 5th St. in Jamestown, New York.
Police say they issued a search warrant for the apartment, where they found 18-year-old Mariah Snyder and 32-year-old Mark Maio inside.
The pair was reportedly found with meth, cocaine, marijuana, and cash.
Synder and Maio are both facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and using drug paraphernalia.
Both are currently sitting in the Jamestown City Jail, awaiting arraignment.
