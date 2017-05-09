Stolen Shotgun, Drugs Recovered in Jamestown, New York - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Stolen Shotgun, Drugs Recovered in Jamestown, New York

Todd Dalton and Jacqueline Delo Todd Dalton and Jacqueline Delo

A call to investigate a threat Sunday night in Jamestown, New York landed two people in handcuffs and led police to drugs and a stolen shotgun.

Police were called to 248 Forest Avenue around 8:47 p.m. Sunday to check the welfare of a woman who was threatened with a shotgun earlier that day.

When officers arrived, Todd Dalton and Jacqueline Delo, both 32, denied the incident happened.

Investigators say they discovered a loaded shotgun, digital scale with powder residue, plastic bags used for drug sales, a small quantity of meth and cocaine, 43 grams of marijuana and multiple prescription pills in plain sight at the residence.

Police later determined the loaded shotgun was reported stolen from a burglary the previous day.

Both were arraigned on charges including criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and eight counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and were sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.

