Gas Prices Headed Down: Drivers and Local Tourism Industry Encouraged

It seems like we always see a spike in gas prices as we approach the Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the busy travel season.

But this year is different.

Local pump prices have been stable.

And experts predict they will be slowly going down.

That's good news not only for drivers, but for many local tourist attractions that rely on summer visitors from Ohio, New York, Ontario and other parts of Pennsylvania.

VisitErie Director of Communications Christine Temple said, "The lower the gas prices, the more apt people are to travel. So we can capitalize on that, promote not only family fun, but affordable family fun with lower gas prices."

Now in January, most experts predicted gas prices would approach $3 per gallon by now.

That has not happened.

The biggest factor is plenty of supply that has kept prices from rising.

Penn State Associate Professor of Economics Dr. Ken Louie said, "That boom in the oil industry in the United States has largely allowed the supply in the U.S. to continue to grow. That has been keeping downward pressure on oil prices."