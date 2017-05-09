Millcreek Supervisor: "The Township Looks Like Hell"

A Millcreek supervisor is using some strong words to describe the township's unsightliness. His comments came during discussion on an ordinance dealing with signs.

Millcreek supervisors introduced amendments to the sign ordinance during their regular meeting today. Many citizens have been calling for the changes, especially when it comes to political campaign signs. Township solicitor Mark Shaw said Millcreek cannot treat political signs any differently than others in the ordinance because the courts have ruled that no sign can be regulated by content. Those types of signs will be designated in the amended ordinance as temporary signs.



There will be restrictions on the number of temporary signs on a property, and how big those signs can be. In a nutshell, no property would have more than four signs. The largest sign would be five square feet on a residential property, and only seven feet in height. No signs would be permitted on roadside right of ways. Ironically, there would be no time limit on how long temporary signs can stay up, but they would be in violation if they become worn and dilapidated.



Supervisor Brian McGrath believes the changes are needed. "The township looks like hell," he said. "I think anyone who drives around the township would admit the same thing,"

A public hearing on the changes will be held during the supervisors next meeting on May 23. A final vote is expected that night.

