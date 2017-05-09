Police Now Patrolling Downtown Erie on Bicycles - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Now Patrolling Downtown Erie on Bicycles

Erie police are taking a new, pro-active and hands-on approach to patrolling in downtown Erie.

Bicycle patrols started on Tuesday.

Six officers just finished training, and are assigned to patrol the area from the Bayfront to 14th street, and Sassafras to Holland.

Two officers a shift will be on the bikes, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says while they've had officers "walking the beat" during summer months for a couple of summers, this is the first time in over a decade that they've had a designated unit of two officers, on bicycle, patrolling downtown Erie.

The additional manpower in the downtown business district, allows the officers to interact more with the downtown community, "Essentially it's just to bring an added sense of security to the downtown area with a focus on community policing," said Chief Dacus. "This is so they're more accessible, they can be dispatched to calls, and they have a faster response time," Dacus continued.

Nick Bernatowicz is one of the patrol officers who recently completed the certified bicycle training, and will find himself patrolling downtown Erie this summer, "It's just nice having access to the public, being able to get out there and talk to them, and just be more proactive with the people, and talk to them and be more involved," said Bernatowicz.

In addition to community policing, the officers will also focus on panhandlers during the day. And on day one, Bernatowicz said he was getting a good response from people he spoke with in the downtown community.

In bad weather, the officers will still patrol the same downtown area, but in their cruisers.

