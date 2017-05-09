Defense Attorneys to Argue High-Profile Murder Case in Front of Superior Court in Pittsburgh

A high-profile murder case in Erie will go before the state Superior Court.

So on Tuesday, defense attorneys prepared their arguments, which they'll make during an appeal hearing Wednesday, in Pittsburgh.

Erie News Now caught up with the defense attorneys, as they got ready to present their case.



It was a crime that rocked the Erie community, two 16-year-old boys shot dead, and many other teens hit by a spray of gunfire. Four of the suspects arrested have yet to see trial, as their attorneys dispute the case in higher court.

The defendants, Stephen Russell, Keshawn McLaurin, Demond Mitchell, and Jahaun Jones are all accused of murder, for the shooting death of Shakur Franklin, 16.

Police say in July of 2015, the four suspects drove by a party at Summit street in Erie, and opened fire.

Their case was bound over for trial at a preliminary hearing last May.

But the lawyers have argued the case should not have been bound over, because the prosecution relied solely on hearsay evidence.

A detective was the only witnesses, testifying for nearly four hours about the evidence police recovered in the case, which included what others told him about shooting.

It's something that is allowed because of a Superior Court ruling, Commonwealth v. Ricker, which permits hearsay testimony at preliminary hearings, "It is a due process violation because you have these young men sitting in jail, without one witness swearing under oath or giving testimony under oath that they were involved in anything," said Gene Placidi, the Defense Attorney of Keshawn McLaurin.

"What we're asking the Superior Court to do is to grant us relief in the form of a new preliminary hearing," said Eric Hackwelder, Defense Attorney for Stephen Russell. "Of course Ricker, which is permitting hearsay only at this time, is on appeal at the Supreme Court right now, so we're not the only ones arguing this," Hackwelder continued.

The Supreme Court heard arguments about Commonwealth v. Ricker Case in December, and a decision could come down any day now. If it's upheld, prosecutors across the commonwealth can continue to use solely hearsay evidence at preliminary hearings, if it's overturned, it could affect cases that haven't already gone to trial.

The defense attorneys will argue Wednesday that their cases should either be tossed all together, or at least remanded back to a preliminary hearing.

Judge William Cunningham ruled their cases will be postponed until the Superior Court makes a decision on the matter.



A fifth defendant, Darion Eady, was convicted of firing the handgun, that killed Elijah Jackson. He's awaiting sentencing.