Millcreek Man Charged in Arson Sentenced for Other Crimes

The man charged with starting the fire that leveled a downtown Erie business appeared in court for sentencing on other crimes.

A judge ordered Tony Crawford, 32, of Millcreek, to spend nine to 18 years in state prison on charges including burglary and receiving stolen property.

Police say he stole more than $100,000 worth of tools and equipment from at least two local construction sites last year.

Investigators also say he had heroin and meth in his possession when they arrested him.

In March, a grand jury indicted Crawford on felony charges in the February 2016 fire that destroyed the Fred's Furniture store on East 12th Street.