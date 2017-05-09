Trial Date Set for Man Charged in Erie New Year's Eve Murder

The man charged in a New Year's Eve murder is set to stand trial in July.

During a formal arraignment Tuesday morning, a judge ordered jury selection to start July 31 in the trial for Grover Lyons, 25.

He is charged in the shooting death of Darrin Germany, 28.

It happened outside a bar near Prospect Ave. and June St. in Erie Dec. 31.

Police found Germany in Detroit more than a month later.

He was hiding in the basement of a home along with another Erie murder suspect - Keyon Lucas, 14.