Trial Date Set for Man Charged in Erie New Year's Eve Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trial Date Set for Man Charged in Erie New Year's Eve Murder

Posted: Updated:

The man charged in a New Year's Eve murder is set to stand trial in July.

During a formal arraignment Tuesday morning, a judge ordered jury selection to start July 31 in the trial for Grover Lyons, 25.

He is charged in the shooting death of Darrin Germany, 28.

It happened outside a bar near Prospect Ave. and June St. in Erie Dec. 31.

Police found Germany in Detroit more than a month later.

He was hiding in the basement of a home along with another Erie murder suspect - Keyon Lucas, 14.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com