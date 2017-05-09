Federal Grand Jury Indicts Woman for Fentanyl, Man for Wire Frau - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Woman for Fentanyl, Man for Wire Fraud

A federal grand jury has indicted two Erie residents as part of separate investigations.

Tiesha Lasha Henderson, 30, faces a single charge for violating federal drug laws.

The indictment say Henderson possessed and planned to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Erie and Millcreek Police, as well as the Erie County Detective Bureau, led the investigation.

In another case, Henry Corder, 63, was indicted on seven counts including wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Corder falsely told a woman online he was a U.S. Marshal and could help her with advance fee scheme that she was the victim of.

He also falsely claimed he needed money for cancer treatments, funeral services for relatives, business partnerships with the victim, and items for a security business.

